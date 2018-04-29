Floormat.com Introduces Live Support On Its Website To Boost Its Customer Care Services

Floormat.com has made shopping easier on its website by introducing live chat to all its online customers. The LiveChat feature pops up conveniently at the bottom right-hand corner of the homepage as soon as you load the company’s website.

Ohio-based mat manufacturer and dealer, Floormat.com , has added a new communication feature on its website. The company has added live support on its website. The company’s live support feature is supported by LiveChat, the online customer service software. LiveChat offers real time customer service live support with help desk features and web analytics capabilities. After opening Floormat.com, the LiveChat widget pops up at the bottom right-hand corner of the website inviting the user for a chat. If the user clicks on the widget, the chat window maximizes to occupy half the height and about a third the length of the homepage. The customer is then welcomed by the customized LiveChat banner. In order to start the chat, the user is required to input his name and email address in the fill-in provided on chat window. These details will be used to record the chat and also to get back to the user in future if need be.

The live support consultants on Floormat.com are real people and not automatic computer programs. These are trained professionals in the company’s customer care department. This means that there is no live support on the company’s website after closing hours. But after providing a name and an email address at the start of the chat — as required — the customer books a slot once the service resumes. If there is no customer care representative to assist the user at the moment, the customer is queued for the next available agent. In such a case, the customer is courteously asked to wait for approximately 5 minutes for live assistance. The live support feature on Floormat.com is for assisting customers with their matting purchases. For more information concerning commercial matting solutions, see https://www.floormat.com/commercial-matting-solutions-for-business-and-industrial-application/ . The company runs a fully fledged online matting store on its website where customers can shop for matting products at any time of the day from any location in the world.

About Us

Floormat.com was founded in 1951 in Etna, Ohio. The company manufactures and supplies a huge assortment of matting products including anti-slip mats, heated mats, entryway mats, indoor & outdoor mats, anti-fatigue mats, vinyl loop mats, logo mats, anti-slip tape & treads, safety tapes, cleaners & aseptics, specialty products, and many other types of floor mats. Visit Floormat.com to enjoy live support and many other amazing features as you browse and shop from the company’s comprehensive product catalog. The company can be followed at https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/floormat-com

