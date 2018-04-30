Alumina Trihydrate Market to Account for CAGR of 5.7% during 2016-2026

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the alumina trihydrate market in its latest report titled, “Alumina Trihydrate Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. According to the report, the global alumina trihydrate market revenues are projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2016-2026.

Alumina trihydrate (ATH) is used in manufacture of glass, ceramics, paints & coatings, etc. It finds major application as a flame retardant and smoke suppressant in materials due to its ability to release water of crystallisation as water vapour when heated above 220°C.

Alumina trihydrate is commercially available in the market for a number of applications such as waterproofing, furniture and tapestry production. Alumina trihydrate is available in multiple grades—coarse, precipitated, chemically treated and superfine. Depending on the application and customised demand from end-user industries, these grades and particle sizes can be modified.

Alumina trihydrate also finds major application in polyester and polymer resins as low-smoke, non-toxic replacement for latex, rubber, wires & cables and floorings. Major end-use industries that use alumina trihydrate are plastics, paper, paints & coatings, adhesives, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Factors Driving the Alumina Trihydrate Market

Key driving factors identified in the global alumina trihydrate market include increasing growth of flame retardant plastics in industrial sectors such as automotive and construction in emerging markets and increasing use of alumina trihydrate in chemical applications.

Increasing use of alumina trihydrate as flame retardant as well as a filler in adhesives and paints & coatings industry is expected to drive growth of the alumina trihydrate market over the forecast period. Increasing use of alumina trihydrate (alum) in water treatment are expected to fuel growth of the overall global alumina trihydrate market during the forecast period.

Request for sample Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-335

Demand for ultra-fine alumina trihydrate as flame retardant is a major underlying factor anticipated to fuel growth of the global alumina trihydrate market between 2016 and 2026. This, in turn, is forecast to create significant market opportunities for alumina trihydrate manufacturers, distributors and product assemblers in the coming years. Demand for alumina trihydrate is especially high in emerging market such as India, China, and Brazil.

Alumina Trihydrate Market Segmentation

The global alumina trihydrate market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry and region. The end-use industry segment is further segmented into plastics, paper, paints & coatings, adhesives, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and others. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Japan.

Request for Brows-Full Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/alumina-trihydrate-market