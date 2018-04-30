Cardiovascular Drugs Market Value to Reach Over US$ 91.0 Billion By 2025

Cardiovascular drugs are widely used for treating various heart related dysfunction. With increasing number of cardiovascular diseases across the globe is the major driving factor for the growth of the cardiovascular diseases. According to the study conducted by Global Burden of Diseases estimate that the death rate due to CVD is 235 per 100000 in global population. According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases account for 31% deaths globally which is approximately 17.7 million individuals. Out of these 80% of the CVD deaths are due to stroke and heart attacks. Factors such as sedentary lifestyle, excess consumption of alcohol, stress, unhealthy eating habits, smoking are all factors responsible for the increase in the number of cardiovascular disorders among young population too.

The global cardiovascular drugs market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drug class, indication, distribution channel and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global cardiovascular drugs market.

Based on drug class the global cardiovascular drugs market is segmented into renin-angiotensin system blockers, beta blockers, diuretics, anti-clotting agents (anti-coagulants and platelet aggregation inhibitors), antihyperlipidemics, other antihypertensive, calcium channel blockers and others. The renin-angiotensin system blockers segment is further classified into ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers and the anti-clotting agents segment is further segmented into anti-coagulants and platelet aggregation inhibitors. The drug class segments have been analyzed based on incidence of diseases, awareness regarding early diagnosis and presence of key players in the region. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

According to indication the global cardiovascular drugs market is segmented into hypertension, hyperlipidemia, coronary artery diseases, peripheral artery disease, arrhythmia and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global cardiovascular drugs market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Region, Israel and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the cardiovascular drugs market are AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited and others.

