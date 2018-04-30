For Every 33 Pounds of Excess Weight, a Person’s Risk of Dying Increases by 30 Percent

World Health Day 2018 – Nicholson Clinic saves lives with weight loss surgeries, restores health and longevity to patients’ lives

Dallas, Texas, Apr. 12, 2018 – The Nicholson Clinic celebrates World Health Day, sponsored by the World Health Organization, by highlighting the many health benefits their patients enjoy each day post-surgery. The Nicholson Clinic celebrates their patients, not only this World Health Day, but each day of a patient’s newly lengthened life.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development studied the global economic impacts of obesity and found that for every 33 pounds of excess weight,a person’s chances of dying were 30 percent higher than those of normal weight. Furthermore, they found an obese person’s lifespan to be up to 10 years shorter than a person of normal weight.

“For those who struggle with weight loss, bariatric surgery can have profound effects, it’s important, however, to work closely with a qualified surgeon.” says Dr. Thomas Roshek, laparoscopic bariatric surgeon at the award-winning weight loss surgery clinic.

Dr. Thomas Roshek and Dr. Nick Nicholson have been named among D Magazine’s Best Doctors in Collin County for 2018. The outcome speaks volumes about Dr. Roshek’s and Dr. Nicholson’s dedication to providing patients with the best possible outcomes.

“There are so many reasons we are proud to offer weight loss surgery to patients who have long struggled with obesity,” says Dr. Nick Nicholson, founder and lead surgeonat the North Texas-based Nicholson Clinic. “In addition to helping them look and feel better, surgery often gives them a new lease on life in terms of their ability to live a longer and certainly a healthier life.

Benefits of maintaining a healthy weight include:

● A healthier heart

● Reduced risk for breast cancer

● Increased fertility

● Reverse obesity-related diabetes

● More motivation to exercise

● Better sleep

To research the Nicholson Clinic, which specializes in gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, revision procedures, and nonsurgical weight loss programs, visit NicholsonClinic.com.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.