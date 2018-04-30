Irene Hogan, Amazon Bestselling Author of Hot Chixs Hot Sex, Offers FREE Copy of New Book

Irene Stronczak-Hogan, a women’s health expert, pharmacist and Amazon Bestselling author, is currently offering a FREE copy of her latest book, Hot Chixs Hot Sex, through her website.

As a women’s health expert, Irene Stronczak-Hogan has spent much of her career supporting women in achieving optimal balance of their professional growth, personal health, and happiness. Irene advises both the public and professionals on dealing with menopause and living a life of passion and empowerment. She helps women to have more energy and vitality to improve body composition and reduce stress and deal with mental and emotional health.

Irene enriches women’s lives by slowing down aging, maintaining health and wellness after menopause, and changing the mindset from a treating illness mentality to creating a wellness lifestyle and advocates for women ageing gracefully. Now, her latest book, Hot Chixs Hot Sex: How to Survive Menopause, takes a candid look at the reality of growing older and gives advice on how women can continue to grow personally and professionally while enjoying life, even after “the change.”

According to the author, “Menopause is a daunting, uncomfortable, unsettling stage of life that every woman will eventually have to face. Let’s face it: most women think that menopause sucks! Unfortunately, most women choose to ignore it until it hits them. Information is plentiful, but the trouble lies in determining just how much of it can be believed and relied upon.”

Stronczak-Hogan states that women are often confused, frightened, and overwhelmed by the idea of menopause and dread the thought of the symptoms they have heard about: changing hormones, insomnia, hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, mood swings, irritability, and loss of sex drive. However, she confirms that understanding what menopause is, how it will affect the body, what to expect, and what treatment options are available takes the worry out of this natural process.

Filled with essential tips from experts, the book is designed to help women understand menopause and give them the tools to put together their own personal program for menopause survival. Readers can learn effective solutions for balancing hormones by incorporating a healthier lifestyle, vitamins, natural medicines, and bioidentical hormones. By regaining control of the mind and body, sex drive also improves.

Stronczak-Hogan further comments, “Hot Chixs Hot Sex helps women go from hot, frazzled, and frumpy to calm, cool, and still sassy. If you want to go into menopause with the right attitude and become empowered then learn from an expert who has worked with women for over 30 years so that the next part of your life is hormonally balanced and one of optimal health and passion. Menopause is a journey, not a disease.”

For a limited time, visitors to http://www.hotchixshotsex.com can claim a FREE downloadable copy of Hot Chixs Hot Sex.

About Irene Stronczak-Hogan

Irene Stronczak-Hogan is a sought-after speaker for the public and other healthcare professionals. She is known for her passionate delivery of practical, tried-and-true healthcare advice. For over twenty-five years, Irene has gathered a wealth of knowledge in various modalities. She has worked diligently to provide individualized consultations to women, and her in-depth training as a pharmacist allows her to assess patients and their symptoms and recommend appropriate therapies. She has won many awards for her exemplary service in women’s health.

