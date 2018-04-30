Problems Reverse Shoulder Therapy Can Solve

The shoulder joint is the most mobile joint and this makes it the most vulnerable to injury too. Common shoulder problems include arthritis and rotator cuff injuries. And if both of them co-exist, it can be a complex health condition. Fortunately, reverse total shoulder replacement can help your orthopedic surgeon solve this complex puzzle.

Your Shoulder

Your shoulder is made up of the collarbone, the shoulder blade and the upper arm bone. The shoulder is a ball-and-socket-type where the ‘socket’ is the shallow dish-shaped area in the shoulder blade and the ball is the top of the upper arm bone. These bones are held in place by the rotator cuff – a combination of 4 major muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

Rotator Cuff Tear and Arthritis

The shoulder can become injured while you are at work, around the house, or during sports or exercise. When your rotator cuff is injured, the pain can be unbearable. In cases of major injury, damage must be surgically repaired.

Your pain could also be caused by age-related soft tissue degeneration and/or arthritis of the shoulder joint. Mild to moderate arthritis can be managed with –

• conservative methods, such as medication and physical therapy

• interventional pain treatments, such as steroid injections

However, severe arthritis can only be managed with joint replacement.

Traditional Vs Reverse Shoulder Replacement

Traditional shoulder replacement replaces the ball of the humerus by a half ball, and the socket by a “cup”. This is done to mimic the original natural shoulder anatomy. The rotator cuff may also be repaired and reattached to the new joint. Traditional shoulder replacement works well when the rotator cuff is intact or is repairable.

On the other hand, a reverse shoulder replacement places the cup on the top of the upper arm bone (to replace the ball) and the ball is placed in the cup (to replace the socket). This reverses the natural anatomy and makes the deltoid muscle responsible for the functions originally performed by the rotator cuff. A reverse shoulder replacement is best for patients with severe arthritis and rotator cuff damage, or a failed traditional shoulder replacement.

Am I a Candidate for Reverse Shoulder Replacement?

Your doctor would use X-rays, and MRI, to determine the extent of damage in your shoulder joint and the type of shoulder replacement that would be most suitable in your case.

In patients where the damage to the rotator cuff is unrepairable and severe arthritis is present too, reverse shoulder replacement is the best way forward.

