Stretch Marks Treatment Market to Register a CAGR of 5.40% from 2017 to 2025

Stretch marks also known as striae are commonly observed during or after pregnancy, during puberty, or a sudden change in weight. These marks appear due to the excessive stretching of the skin and an increase in the cortisone in the body. These stretch marks vary in color and may range between purple to bright pink to bright gray. These marks diminish over time but do not disappear completely. A range of treatment procedures are available for the reduction of stretch marks, which include topical products, laser treatment, and other treatments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of stretch marks treatments types employed in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for treatment type, end-user, and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each treatment and end-user was calculated by considering the prevalence of stretch marks among people of various age groups and conditions such as pregnancy, obesity and adolescence; the acceptance of various stretch marks treatments available and the awareness among people, across all the geographies.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on treatment, end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the stretch marks treatment market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides the product mapping listing the various products available for the treatment of stretch marks, the global fertility rates, the price comparison of the types of treatment available for the treatment of stretch marks and the key industry developments.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the stretch marks treatment market.

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the stretch marks treatment market report are Laboratoires Expanscience, Clarins Group, Merz North America, Inc. (Merz Group), Cynosure, Inc. (a Subsidiary of Hologic, Inc.), Syneron Medical Ltd., E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc. (Palmer’s), Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd., Basq Skincare, Ellipse A/S, The Boppy Company LLC, Helix BioMedix, Inc., Weleda AG, Dermaclara, Inc., Mama Mio US, Inc., and Centre Light Solutions, LLC, among others.

